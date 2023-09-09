Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $153.99 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

