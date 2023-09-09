Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,133,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $138,722.64.

On Monday, July 10th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48.

On Friday, June 16th, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 33.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 148.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,661 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

