1,978 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Arista Networks makes up about 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $196.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $198.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,828 shares of company stock valued at $29,252,543 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.