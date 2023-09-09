Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,185,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,462 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $414.68 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $417.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.49. The stock has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

