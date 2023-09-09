Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 30,491 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,630 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $34,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

