Mirova Sells 229 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirova cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.2% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AbbVie by 166.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $149.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.