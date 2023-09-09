Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

