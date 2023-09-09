Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 42.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $2,247,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $47,671,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 54.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

