Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,701 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 392,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 57,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 227,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDQ remained flat at $24.39 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

