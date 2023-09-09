Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 188,570 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 269.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,590 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 188,570 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $31,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $6,456,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,108 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $8,672,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,654 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

