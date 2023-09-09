Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $89.25 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 2.01% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $89,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 204,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

