DC Investments Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

DC Investments Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the period. Amplitude accounts for about 0.9% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 216,423 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 234,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498,749 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 647,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

