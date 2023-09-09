Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up 5.4% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $688,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.6 %

GPN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.91. 1,072,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

