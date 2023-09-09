DC Investments Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Squarespace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $63,880.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,548 shares of company stock worth $11,340,580 over the last ninety days. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQSP traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.42. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

