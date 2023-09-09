DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $97,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 3.7 %

DocuSign stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,497,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

