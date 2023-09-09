Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys 424,620 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 3.6% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned about 1.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $460,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,738,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,194,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.