Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

