MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in MasTec were worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. 514,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

