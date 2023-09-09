The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,604,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905,392 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 2.9% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $372,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,847. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

