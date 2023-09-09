Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Purchases 1,440 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 842.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $98.62 on Friday, hitting $6,307.19. 27,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6,260.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,867.74. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,816.55 and a one year high of $6,525.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

