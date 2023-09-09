Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Sells 425,929 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425,929 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 130.2% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,114. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

