Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 2.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $186,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $771.44. 251,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $782.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

