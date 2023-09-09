Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 223,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. 1,524,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.99 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

