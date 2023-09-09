450,540 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 8,049,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,914. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

