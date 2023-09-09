85,428 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,685,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $210.84. 170,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.