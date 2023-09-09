391,596 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 391,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of US Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. 1,692,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

