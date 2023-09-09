Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 262 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

UPS opened at $161.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average of $179.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

