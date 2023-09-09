U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:USB opened at $36.12 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

