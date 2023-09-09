Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 2,970 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

