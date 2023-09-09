Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.8% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $857.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $875.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.63.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

