Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.20. 231,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

