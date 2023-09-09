Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 163,876 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 284.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,876 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. 2,177,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,031. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

