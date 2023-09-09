Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 236,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,180.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

AMD stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,271,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

