TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Raised by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after buying an additional 3,031,370 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,738,000 after buying an additional 2,884,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 689,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,631. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

