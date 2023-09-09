Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 584,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,646,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.73. 6,524,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.