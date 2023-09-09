Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Decreased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322,327 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 6.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $254,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,822,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,801. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

