Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 200,676 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,676 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $43,410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,178 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,435.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,817,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,699,552 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after buying an additional 1,239,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,667. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.