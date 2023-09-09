SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

