Causeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 371,458 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. 5,461,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

