Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stake Raised by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 2.7% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.