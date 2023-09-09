Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 120,386 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,386 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Daqo New Energy worth $31,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,544,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after buying an additional 1,203,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,930.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 952,786 shares during the period. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 748.8% during the first quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 911,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 804,400 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 621,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). The firm had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

