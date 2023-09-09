Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217,289 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 853,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,498. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

