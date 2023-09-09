Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,860. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

