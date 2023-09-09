Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises 0.8% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,121,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

