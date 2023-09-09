Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

