Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Decreases Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240,383 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Central Pacific Financial worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,337,000 after buying an additional 80,736 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 255.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CPF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.39. 181,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $443.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

