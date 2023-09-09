Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires New Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 482,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $268,782.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,588 shares in the company, valued at $268,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 414,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,028. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.84%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

