Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $17.19 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AMETEK worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after acquiring an additional 658,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.90. 1,018,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,944. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

