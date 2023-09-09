Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 84,889 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,889 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.43% of Horace Mann Educators worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 312,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,804. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -488.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.