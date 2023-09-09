Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases Shares of 200,000 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $42.12 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 157.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,171,081 shares of company stock valued at $928,702,461. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

