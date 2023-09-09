Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases Shares of 200,000 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $42.12 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 157.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,171,081 shares of company stock valued at $928,702,461. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
